FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council voiced support Monday for proceeding with the process to pave Progress Drive in Fulton, after a local business owner expressed concern the road is still a gravel road.
According to information provided by the city, with the purchase of land by 3D Trailer & Auto owner Drake Chase, the city agreed to construct an access road into the Industrial Center. The city planned to start with a gravel base and pave the roadway after it settled. City Administrator Randy Boonstra said that from the beginning of discussions regarding the construction of Progress Drive, the city intended to have the road blacktopped. Boonstra confirmed the agreement was a verbal agreement.
“(The) first major occupant of the Industrial Center is ready to open business and the drive should be paved,” Boonstra said. “The cost will be paid using the TIF funds which are designated for infrastructure improvements and will not affect the fiscal year 2020 operating budget.”
Drake Chase said they are planning to open up next month but said there is ”no point for us to move out there” if the road is not done. He said if the road is not done then they will move the business. He cited at least over $10,000 in tax money from the business to the city last month. Chase said if the road is not completed, the business will move over to Clinton. He said the Fulton location would be used as a storage building and showroom but all the business would be run through Clinton.
“It’s a city road and it’s not paved,” Chase said. ”Our customers aren’t going to go down that road. I mean a lot of them drive nice trucks. They don’t want to drive down a gravel road every time they come to our shop.”
Troy Chase stressed the road is not just for the 3D Trailer & Auto Business but also for other businesses that may move into the area. He added the road is a city road and should have been paved.
“You guys act like, ‘Oh, it’s their road out there,’” Troy Chase said. “It’s not our road. It’s your city road. OK. Your tax dollars come from businesses, OK. And guess what? Nobody’s going to move out there and spend a million, half a million, whatever, and want to drive on a gravel road. You guys, everybody looked at me straight in the face and said, ‘’Oh, a business goes out there you would have had the road done a long time ago.’ But the only reason you haven’t is because we’re right there. We’re the only place out there. The road should have been done. Point blank. It’s a city road.”
Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens said prior meeting minutes “aren’t very accurate of the entire discussion unfortunately.” Ottens believes the discussion was that the council said they need to do work on the road. He asked the council to consider the tax revenue from the business to the city and the city’s desire to add additional businesses to the area. He added the TIF funds are there to improve the road.
“We’re trying to get additional businesses out there,” Ottens said. “And I think that would be, as I think was said at that meeting when we talked about putting the blacktop in and that’s just what we need to do to have an Industrial Park that appeals to people,” Ottens said.
He added the city does not want to ask someone to put in a $200,000 to $500,000 building and have a gravel road.
Current estimates for the project include about $105,000 for 4-inch paving, $157,000 for 5-inch paving and $250,000 for 9-inch paving. The current TIF 1 fund balance is $233,000.
Alderwoman Sue Van Kampen said the city recently had a goal-setting and budget session and the road was never discussed.
Alderwoman Margaret Crosthwaite supports the business, which she said is a great business for the city. She added she is not opposed to completing the road.
“My hookup on this is that it should have been a priority but it should have been been brought to the council on the agenda every time that we had a budget discussion that this was why this should be completed before another street being improved,” she said.
Ottens said the road is coming from TIF money, which is a different account than the city road funds. Crosthwaite said TIF money comes from city taxes, stating there is a correlation.
Alderman Dan Nederhoff believes completing the road is the right thing to do. He said the city needs to look at the future and other businesses that will use the road.
Alderman Eugene Field added the city wants to develop the land and the only way to develop it is to make it accessible.
“I think we should get going,” Field said. “We’re dragging our feet. Let’s develop that land like we wanted to and get going.”
Public Works Director Dan Clark said the city would first need to have engineering completed. He said once engineering is completed they could request bids. He anticipated a six-week period before the bid is awarded. He said at that point it is up to the contractor when they can complete the project. He added it may be in the fall.
Ottens said the city’s next step is to vote at the next meeting to accept bids for the project. He said after the city receives the bids, the council may vote to award the contract. The city will also make contact with the engineer so he can start with his part of the project.
