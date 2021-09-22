FULTON, Ill. — Fulton High School will hold its first annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the school's west gym.
Two teams, two coaches, and seven individuals will comprise the first class of honorees, River Bend School District announced this week.
Inductees are the 1936 basketball team, the 1976 state champion football team, Coach Stan Borgman, Coach Dale Giesler, Beth (Ammon) Sullivan, Amy (Snyder) Theis, Steve Brondyke, Rick Lanning, Jim Snyder, Mike Woods and David Huizenga (as a friend of Steamer sports).
The honorees will be introduced prior to the Steamer football game Friday, Oct. 8.
Dan Pearson, Director of the Quad City area Fellowship of Christian Athletes and former KWQC sports anchor will be the keynote speaker for the evening.
The District encourages all Steamer fans to attend the induction ceremony.
