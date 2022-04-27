FULTON, Ill. - The Fulton High School Thespians will present their spring musical on Friday and Saturday.
"Charlotte’s Web" follows the story of an unlikely friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte who must work together to save Wilbur’s life.
Inspired by E. B. White’s novel of the same name, the musical was adapted by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse.
The musical will be performed in the Fulton High School West Gym, and curtain time for both nights will be 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All ages are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.