FULTON, Ill. — Senior Steamers said goodbye to high school Sunday in Fulton. It was the first Fulton High School class that Principal Robert Gosch guided from freshman through senior year.
Gosch remembered Sunday how he introduced himself to his first students when he arrived in Fulton four years ago. He told students that he is Mr. Gosch, and if they can make a joke about his name that he hasn't already heard, he'd be impressed.
The first class to know Gosch all four years of high school celebrated their past, present and futures through student speakers, introduced by Ally Reed.
Michael Apostolos recounted the beginning of elementary school, the beginning of middle school and the beginning of high school when students were new to each setting. By their senior year, students in the class of 2021 "walked through the halls like we owned them," Apostolos said.
Giana Floming talked about the present and the difficulty of making the transition from high school student to adult life. "Remember to take things one day at a time," Floming said.
High school may be past, said Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth as she talked about the future. Remember what you learned, she told her classmates.
Each speaker reminded seniors of their class motto: Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, but our memories are always with us."
Fulton High School's Vocal Show Ensemble sang "Season of Love" under the direction of Shawn Anton, and Gosch recognized Valedictorian Giana Floming and Salutatorian Kylie Collachia before graduates filed across the stage to accept their diplomas.
