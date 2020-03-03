The Fulton High School Thespians will present their winter one-act plays at 7 p.m. Friday in the Fulton High School west gym. The students will perform “The 10 Best Worst Things about High School” by M.G. Davison, “An Absolutely True Story as Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars” by Ian McWethy and “It’s Not You, It’s Me” by Don Zolidis.
All three plays are comedies and will be produced by special arrangements with Playscripts, Inc. The one acts are directed by seniors Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Sara Norman, Alexis Bueno, Ally Curley, Brennen Bly and Sydney Norman.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and may be purchased at the door.
