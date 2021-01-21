CLINTON — An Illinois woman is facing seven felony charges stemming from a drug investigation following a disturbance at the Wild Rose Casino.
Megan M. Murphy, 44, of Fulton, Illinois, is charged with two counts of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony, four counts of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, and one count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, an officer was conducting a drug investigation Dec. 29 following a disturbance at the Wild Rose Casino. The officer told a woman that he was concerned that firearms and controlled substances were inside her vehicle.
The woman consented to a search of the vehicle, the affidavit says.
During the search, the officer found a backpack and a black and white purse which contained a clear plastic bag with a clear crystallized substance inside. The officer suspected that the substance was methamphetamine.
The woman said the bags belonged to Murphy.
The officer requested the Clinton Police Department K9 officer and his partner conduct an article sniff of the backpack and the purse. The dog responded to the odor of a controlled substance on the backpack and purse, the affidavit says.
On Dec. 30, police obtained a search warrant and searched the purse and backpack. Inside the purse, officers found a magnetic container with suspected methamphetamine, an Illinois identification card belonging to Murphy, a second bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a Wild Rose player’s card belonging to Murphy.
Both bags tested positive for methamphetamine. They weighed 13.22 grams and 14.2 grams with packaging. The bags did not include tax stamps.
Following a traffic stop on Jan. 19, Murphy was taken to the Clinton Police Department.
Am affidavit filed with the court says an officer tried to detain Murphy for questioning, but Murphy pulled away from the officer and fell. Murphy attempted to remove a .22 caliber handgun and hide it under the vehicle, the affidavit says.
The K9 officer and his partner conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle. The dog responded to the smell of a controlled substance. Police secured the vehicle for application of a search warrant, the affidavit says.
After obtaining a warrant, police searched the vehicle and found a lighter and a Visa card with Murphy’s name on them inside a black purse. Officers also found four plastic bags containing a clear crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine inside the purse, the affidavit says.
The four bags, weighing over 65 grams with packaging, tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also seized about $1,900 from the purse. Two of the bags did not have a tax stamp attached.
Murphy’s has a previous felony conviction for delivery of methamphetamine, the affidavit says.
