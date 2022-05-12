fFULTON, Ill. - Runners will honor the life of Rorrie Kramer along Fulton’s river front June 11 during the second annual Running with Rorrie 5K Run and Walk.
Bridget Kramer, Rorrie’s widow, says she never expected in a million years that she’d ever lose her husband. After 11 years spent together, Rorrie, 42, died Jan. 17, 2021 as the result of glioblastoma brain cancer, a very aggressive cancer.
Bridget remembers him as having a great sense of humor, yet being an exceptionally hard-working man. Rorrie had worked his way from an entry-level position on the assembly line at Elkay Manufacturing Co. to holding the title of manufacturing manager over both the Savanna and Lanark locations. He was also a Savanna Community Ambulance paramedic for 11 years.
But just after Rorrie earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from DeVry University, he became ill.
With the desire to memorialize Rorrie by helping others achieve their educational aspirations, Bridget created the Rorrie Joseph Kramer Scholarship Fund. It is primarily funded by the 5K Run and Walk, which is also the event at which the first scholarship, for $1,000, will be awarded this year. One graduating high school student, who must live in Fulton, the West Carroll School District, Elizabeth, or Hanover, Illinois - which are all locations of significant importance in Rorrie’s life - will be chosen the recipient.
The route of the 5K Run and Walk is also particularly meaningful. Rorrie loved to work out and often took the same path that the race will follow. The course will provide the added benefit of keeping runners away from traffic. It will begin on the north end of Fulton’s river front near Fulton Corp., where participants will head south to the bike path before turning around to finish the race at its starting point.
About 150 people turned out last year for the very first Running with Rorrie 5K Run and Walk. This year, Bridget hopes to see attendance get to 200 participants. For the next five to 10 years that she plans to commit to the race, she wants to see the event grow each year, as she wants to make sure her late husband is celebrated and never forgotten.
A yellow memorial bench was placed along the river front about a month ago. The 5K Run and Walk event will include its dedication to Rorrie's memory.
“I miss so much about my husband,” Bridget says. “He was my best friend.”
To register for the Running with Rorrie 5K Run and Walk, at a cost of $30 per person, go to www.getmeregistered.com. The race will begin at 10 a.m. June 11.
