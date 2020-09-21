FULTON, Ill. — Without Dan Portz, more than 50 students would have missed out on high school robotics. That's why River Bend School District Superintendent Darryl Hogue nominated Portz for the Governor's Volunteer Service Awards.
"Prior to Dan volunteering to start a robotics program, the River Bend School District did not have a robotics program," wrote Hogue in his nomination of Portz. "The District also did not have the funds to support a coach."
Portz filled the vacancy without pay.
In 2015, Portz helped elementary students with robotics competitions through First Lego League, said Hogue. "So then, when those kids moved on to the high school, they started this First Tech Challenge program."
River Bend students have competed in regional, sectional and state competitions since beginning its robotics program four years ago, said Hogue. Last year, Fulton High School hosted a competition.
Stacy Gates, Fulton High School chemistry and physics teacher, works with Portz to prepare students for competitions, Hogue said. A few parents volunteer to help.
Portz was a parent volunteer himself. His son, Nate, competed in First Lego League and now competes at the high school level, Portz said. Nate's a senior this year, but Portz would like to stay involved with the robotics team after his son's graduation, though not in the same capacity.
"When we started out, we had three [students]," Portz said. "And that was four years ago." Now the team fields up to 11 students a year. First Tech Challenge allows 15 on a team.
Each year the First Tech Challenge is different, said Portz. The Challenge is announced in September, and teams put together designs, build the robots and practice completing tasks using the robots.
Students used to meet twice a week for two or three hours, Portz said. "It's kind of mixed up ... this year.
"In a non-COVID year, you'd be working with other teams," Portz said. The teams could be allies in one match and adversaries in the next. "This year ... you basically compete against yourself.
"Our first two meets will be us videoing ourselves with the game rules, and some judges reviewing and scoring," Portz said last week. "It will be interesting to see how things go."
In addition to competing, the robotics team raises funds, asking local businesses for donations. The team finds ways to involve the community and make it aware of Fulton's robotics program.
Robotics students have visited college and area manufacturers so students can see the connection between education and a career while learning about the training needed in technical fields, Hogue said in his nomination. Team members expose younger students to the program and have earned engineering scholarships with the knowledge they've gained in the program.
Portz is dedicated "to fostering a love for robotics and learning," Hogue said.
"There's more automation in the world," Portz said. Cars can park themselves, and some can drive themselves. The robotics program introduces students to the concepts that create that technology.
"It's definitely a need that we have out there," Portz said."A niche to be filled."
"He is our school board president and all that stuff," said Hogue, but Portz spent hours and hours building the robotics program and making it grow. "I felt that needed to be recognized in some manner."
