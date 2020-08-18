FULTON, Ill. — As the city continues to clean up after the Aug. 10 storm, Fulton residents can put storm debris curbside through Sunday, Aug. 23.
After that it will be the homeowner’s responsibility for disposal, according to Fulton Mayor Michael Ottens. City crews will pickup the remaining debris in the days following Aug. 23.
The city will be working with Morning Disposal on setting up the annual fall bulky waste pickup. The city will try for a Saturday in September depending on Moring’s schedule. Residents who need to dispose of larger items due to the storm, such as damaged trampolines, swing sets, etc., can call Moring Disposal for pickup at the resident’s own expense.
The City of Fulton has banned burning through Aug. 25 due to excessively dry conditions. This may be extended, so call city hall or check the city’s social media page for updates.
The 1000 block of Fourth Street will remain closed to traffic until further notice, due to structural damage at one of the buildings. Businesses located on that block may reopen but clients will have to park in municipal lots or on another block and walk to their destination. Please avoid walking in front of or on the side of the building located at the end of the block and on the west side of Fourth Street.
To those who are applying for perishable food recovery from ComEd, the mayor says to make sure you go directly to the ComEd website and avoid clicking any links on social media sites. ComEd says these links are generally fake and scams are occurring. And know that even if you file a claim, not all claims will be reimbursed due to an “Act of God”. It is solely at the discretion of ComEd to reimburse individual households.
For further assistance or help with any questions, call Fulton City Hall at (815) 589-2616 or email tammy.garibay@cityoffulton.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.