FULTON, Ill. — With the Fulton City Council still short one alderman, Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens is proposing a change to the City’s Council structure that, if approved, could take place in 2025.
Ottens noted the city still has a First Ward alderman vacancy on the City Council. The position has been vacant since April when no one ran for the seat.
The council currently is structured to have two aldermen from each of the city’s four wards. Ottens is suggesting changing the structure to have one alderman from each of the city’s four wards and four at-large aldermen.
If this was the structure now, the city would not have a vacancy on the council, Ottens believes. She noted Kevin Wright ran against her for mayor and Teresa Decker ran against Paul Banker for a Fourth Ward alderman position.
“We are having more and more difficulty getting people to run,” Ottens said. “I mean (Alderman) Harley (Hunt) ran unopposed. It’s just getting harder and harder.”
Under the proposal, anyone residing within the city limits could fill an at-large position, Ottens said. The proposal would need to be approved through a referendum, Ottens said. It could be voted on in 2023 and used starting in 2025, she said.
Alderwoman Sue Van Kampen asked if the city can put a limit on how many aldermen can serve from a certain ward. She does not want to have five alderman from the same ward, she said. City Attorney Bill Shirk does not believe a limit can be placed on how many at-large alderman can be from the same ward but said he will look into it, he said.
Alderwoman Barb Mask believes the city just needs to advertise the position is available, she said. Mask believes there may be some interest if citizens know the Ward 1 alderman position is vacant, she said.
The council did not take any action on Ottens’ proposal.
