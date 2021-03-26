FULTON, Ill. — Two Fulton residents are vying to be the city's next mayor.
Wendy Ottens and Kevin Wright are running for the office. Mayor Mike Ottens is not seeking reelection.
Wendy Ottens was educated in the River Bend School District and graduated from Fulton High School. She previously served on the River Bend School Board for eight years, with seven years serving as the school board president. She owns Sweet Woodruff, a women's boutique, in downtown Fulton.
She believes there is disconnect and mistrust between the community and city, she said.
"Communication and transparency are to blame," Wendy Ottens said. "We need to work very hard to gain that trust back."
Wendy Ottens noted a great deal of debt, without a lot of revenue coming into the city. The city has a fiscal responsibility, needs to be accountable to provide complete transparency and must be dedicated to both, she believes.
"I think long-term and short-term planning is imperative," Wendy Ottens said. "And because this seems to change with the leadership, we need to make them iron clad so the goals going forward may be rediscussed, but need to stay true to the original goal."
Wright has resided in Fulton for the past seven years, he said. He received his high school diploma from Alford High School. He is certified in propane gas delivery, is employed with Railserve and is stationed at Archer Daniels Midland in Clinton. He also serves as a first responder on the Fulton Fire Department, he said.
"After meeting my spouse and seeing where she grew up, I knew this is where I wanted to live and raise my children," Wright said. "I am running for mayor of Fulton because I want to bring the residents of Fulton closer together. I consider myself a down-to-earth person. I have met different types of people living in Fulton and it has made it easier to love living here. The more people I meet, the more I want to serve them as mayor and continue the legacy of making this community truly inspirational."
Wright would like to improve Fulton's roads. Wright also wants to make it safer for students walking to and from school by adding more secure sidewalks. Wright also supports staffing the police department to reduce use of overtime hours.
"I believe in elevating public safety by staffing the police department so our officers do not need to work so many overtime hours," Wright said. "I want to encourage more small businesses to join our community."
The consolidated general election is set for April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.