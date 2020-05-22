FULTON, Ill. — An official with a Fulton nursing home has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at that facility, where the deaths of three residents are attributed to the illness.
In all, 14 residents of Harbor Crest Home as well as eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the staff members has recovered.
While she would confirm the number of cases, which differ from the seven listed as of Friday afternoon on the Illinois Department of Public Health website that was most recently updated May 15, a Harbor Crest spokeswoman would not comment as to whether residents were being transferred to another facility. Social media posts have indicated some Harbor Crest residents have been transferred to Rock Island County, Illinois. The spokeswoman said it would be “inappropriate” to comment about whether residents had been moved.
She stressed that the nursing home, which is an 84-bed facility with private and semi-private rooms according to its website, does have enough personal protective equipment for its workers.
As of Friday, Illinois has 105,444 cases and 4,715 deaths statewide, which included 2,758 new positive tests and 110 additional deaths.
Whiteside County, which includes Fulton, as of Friday had reported 133 cases with nine deaths since the outbreak began – a number that had increased by two since Wednesday.
Also on Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced another tweak to the statewide strategy for loosening restrictions, adding child care facilities to the list of industries that can reopen next week as some parents return to work, according to an Associated Press story.
Pritzker said 15% of child care facilities in Illinois have remained open since March for the children of essential workers, and there has not been substantial spread of the virus related to those businesses.
Reopened facilities must limit the number of children they care for at one time and submit reopening plans to public health officials with details on cleaning and staff training.
Capacity can expand after fours weeks. Most home-based care centers, which are smaller, can care for their typical number of children.
