FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council approved an ordinance Monday to allow non-highway vehicles to operate on some city streets.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance relating to use of non-highway vehicles on city streets. Alderwoman Barb Mask voted in opposition of the ordinance. Aldermen Dan Nederhoff and Keith King were absent.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens noted the ordinance has a July 1 start date, even though the ordinance became active after passage Monday. If someone meets all the requirements in May or June, they will receive a bonus month or six weeks until July 1, Ottens said.
“We’re just going to let them have their license if they’ve fulfilled everything on that list and they’ve paid their money,” Ottens said. “Then, like we said, they’ll just get a bonus month or six weeks or whatever it happens to be.”
The city is still waiting to receive registration stickers, Fulton Interim Police Chief Nick Neblung said. Once the city receives the registration stickers, the police department can start the inspections, Neblung said. The police department is planning to host an inspection date one weekend each in May, June and July.
Ottens is hopeful the inspections are not too time consuming for the police department, she said. It may be time consuming the first year but it will be something the city gets used to, Ottens said.
Mask is not comfortable with including the intersection of 14th Street and 10th Avenue in the ordinance, Mask said.
“I use that street a lot when I’m out on the east end of town and I come up 14th,” she said. “It’s a real dangerous intersection if any of you travel that one.”
Mask appreciated the work that was put into creating the ordinance but said she could not support the ordinance from a safety point of view.
According to the ordinance, non-highway vehicles are classified as all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, off-highway motorcycles and a recreational off-highway vehicle. No individual is to operate a non-highway vehicle without first obtaining a permit from the police chief. Permits will be granted for one year from July 1 to June 30, the ordinance says. The cost is $100 for each vehicle for a full year and prorated to $50 for half a year or less, the ordinance says.
The ordinance states non-highway vehicles are not to be operated on any city street unless equipped with brakes and brake lights, turn signals, steering wheel, tires, rear view mirror, a slow-moving vehicle emblem on the rear of the vehicle, a headlight that displays a white light visible from a distance of 500 feet to the front, a tail lamp that displays a red light visible from at least 100 feet from the rear of the vehicle and red reflecting warning devices on each rear side and one in the center rear of the vehicle.
The ordinance says all operators of non-highway vehicles must be 18 or older. Operation is prohibited on sidewalks or city parks other than parking areas, the ordinance says. A non-highway vehicle may not be operated in excess of 25 miles per hour or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower, the ordinance says.
The ordinance states non-highway vehicles may not operate on 14th Avenue except to cross 14th Avenue at its intersection with Fourth Street, Ninth Street and 14th Street. Non-highway vehicles may not cross 10th Avenue except at its intersection with Ninth Street and 14th Street, the ordinance says. A non-highway vehicle is not to be operated from 10 p.m. until the following morning at sunrise, the ordinance states. The non-highway vehicle is not to be operated during inclement weather or when visibility is impaired by weather, smoke, fog or another condition, the ordinance adds.
The ordinance states unless it is contrary to another part of the ordinance, non-highway vehicles are not to operate the entire length of Fourth Street south of its intersection with 24th Avenue and the part of Fourth Street between its intersection with 13th Avenue and 10th Avenue. Fourth Street is not to be crossed at its intersections with 12th Avenue or 11th Avenue, according to the ordinance. The non-highway vehicles are also not to operate the entire length of 14th Avenue except between its intersections with 14th Street and 17th Street; the entire length of 31st Avenue, 10th Avenue, Illinois 84 and U.S. 30; the entire length of 12th Street from its intersection with 14th Avenue to its intersection with Third Avenue; and the entire length of all bicycle and pedestrian paths and pathways in the city on any public property and the public areas intended for use by pedestrians and bicycles, the ordinance says.
