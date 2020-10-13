FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council approved an amendment to the solid waste ordinance Monday for placement and removal of solid waste containers.
The Fulton City Council voted 5-1 Monday to approve the ordinance. Aldermen Eugene Field, Keith King, Dan Nederhoff, Sue Van Kampen and Mike Van Zuiden voted in favor of the ordinance amendment. Alderwoman Barb Mask voted against the ordinance amendment. Aldermen Paul Banker and Margaret Crosthwaite were absent.
The amendment says all garbage and recycling containers or carts and yard waste containers should be placed in an approved container and in an approved location along the designated right of way for pickup no earlier than 3 p.m. on the day preceding the day collection is scheduled and no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.
“All containers shall be placed in such a manner that they are readily accessible for collection on the day or days which are scheduled for the area in which the dwelling or household is located and shall comply with any other regulations determined by the City,“ the ordinance amendment says.
The ordinance states all empty containers are to be removed as soon as possible but no later than 6 a.m. on the day after the day of the scheduled collection. A person violating this section is to be fined no less than $25 for the first offense, no less than $50 for the second offense and no less than $75 and no more than $750 for a third or subsequent offense.
Mask suggested the city consider establishing a dusk to dusk timeline to ensure the containers would only be out in the dark only one night.
Multiple alderman expressed concern with how the containers are set down after being picked up by Moring Disposal. Van Kampen said when bringing the container down, Moring does not take it all the way to the ground. That is why some of the containers are laying there, Van Kampen said.
King added some days the container is put back where he set it out, while other days it is on its side close to the street.
“It’s like Ninth Avenue this morning,” King said. “They had them up by the curb sitting real good. And then you go back by there later on after they’ve gone through. They were just like they threw them down.”
Nederhoff said that on Monday morning the operator got down very low and set down the container gently on the ground. He suggested the issue others are seeing may be due to the operator.
Interim City Administrator and Public Works Director Dan Clark said he could call Moring Disposal to remind the drivers to be careful, especially on the hilly areas of the city.
