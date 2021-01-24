FULTON, Ill. – Like communities across the country and the world, Fulton has suffered because of the ongoing pandemic, Fulton Association for Community Enrichment said last week.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, now is the time to think of those who mean so much. Community Enrichment has a way to do that and to help Fulton at the same time, officials said.
Donations of at least $25 to FACE’s Community Impact Fund are acknowledged on the Love Someone, Love Fulton display in the windows of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Fulton. All donations will build the fund used to provide grants to local charitable groups which provide services throughout Fulton.
The D.S. Flikkema Foundation has provided $5,000 in matching funds that will double the impact of each gift received up to $5,000, the Association said.
FACE is a geographic affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, so online donations can be made through QCCF at tinyurl.com/lovefulton. Donations may also be mailed to FACE, PO Box 292, Fulton, IL, 61252.
For more information, contact Connie Koehn at 815-589-2646.
