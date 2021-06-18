FULTON, Ill. — The city of Fulton’s new police chief is focusing on increasing the size of the police department, which stands at six sworn officers after being at nine in May of last year.
In the short term, Fulton Police Chief Nick Neblung is focusing on returning his department’s staffing levels back to a point where they have appropriate patrol levels, he said. They are still a little behind on that due to budget issues, Neblung said. The department is currently at six sworn officers, including Neblung and the school resource officer. They were at nine officers May 6, 2020. Neblung has permission to hire one officer, he said.
“That process is ongoing right now,” Neblung said. “We have some applicants from a previous series of application pools that we’re still trying to finalize and get. I got to bring it to the council at the following meeting for again their blessing for one.”
By this time next year, Neblung would like to get back to eight officers, he said. This would allow the department to staff the day shift, night shift and second shift cars, he said. The biggest issue with current department staffing is officers are working every weekend, Neblung said. Officers are scheduled to work one weekend and then are working overtime the following weekend to help cover shifts, Neblung said.
“These guys aren’t getting time off,” Neblung said. “And it’s not conducive to their personal lives, it’s not conducive to their home lives, it’s not conducive to their psychological well-being when you know you have to work every single weekend. And that’s one of the big pushes to get some of this staffing stuff figured out. Your time off’s your time off. Family’s important. And if these guys can’t take the time off to spend it with their family or to unwind from the mundane parts of these jobs, the stressful part of the job, the long night shifts, it’s very taxing on someone.”
If the staffing levels were correct, there would only be a four-hour window each day with only one officer working, Neblung said. This cannot be accomplished with six officers outside of spending on an abundant amount of overtime, he said.
Neblung stated there is no data that shows officers are more apt to be injured while working alone. However, when the Fulton Police Department has incidents locally when officers are involved in altercations, they tend to happen when there is only one officer responding to the incident, Neblung said.
“When you get that force of numbers, injuries to officers, injuries to other people maybe in a resisting arrest aspect of things, sometimes it’s easier to deescalate,” Neblung said. “Even a domestic situation you can separate a couple in two different rooms and have two different officers. Be able to have a conversation and be able to garner the facts. If you’re responding to these things alone, how are you able to separate what could be the aggressor and non-aggressor party and yet be able to control that?”
Across the river in Camanche – which has a population of about 400 more people than Fulton’s estimated 4,000 – the police department over the past five years has encountered a similar push for more officers.
In August 2016, the Camanche City Council passed a resolution reducing the number of full-time police officers from eight to seven. The city allocated funds to return the department to eight officers in the fiscal year 2019 budget beginning July 1, 2018. The department added a ninth officer for the school resource officer position, which was approved by the City Council in October 2018. At some point in 2017, the city had only four officers on the payroll and had to utilize Clinton County Sheriff’s Office personnel to help cover for the department.
Recently appointed Camanche Police Chief Rich Schmitz was a sergeant on the department throughout the transition in staffing. Having more officers with overlap has helped improve the department’s investigative processes, Schmitz believes.
“When there’s nobody down here, when we only have one officer on duty, very hard to let that officer leave the community to go investigate suspects maybe from outside the community,” Schmitz said. “So being full staffed, the biggest impact I think is officer safety and being able to solve the crimes that are reported to us.”
