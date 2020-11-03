FULTON, lll. — Debbie Schroeder watched from her window Tuesday as a steady stream of voters entered the Presbyterian Church on Ninth Street.
“It has been steady since 6 o’clock this morning. It’s good to see that,” Schroeder said. The nice weather might have had something to do with that, she said.
Schroeder planned to wait until the polling site wasn’t so busy before she voted, she said, but that didn’t seem likely, so she walked over and cast her vote for Joe Biden.
“We can’t go through another four years like we’ve been through,” said Schroeder. The way that President Donald Trump treats people upsets her.
“It goes totally against the way you raise your children,” Schroeder said.
Illinois’ ballot includes a measure that would allow a progressive income tax in Illinois. Schroeder voted for the measure because of the disparity in current rates, she said.
Other states have progressive tax rates, Schroeder said. “It must be a good thing.”
Ben Fanderclai said on his way to vote Tuesday that he votes because it’s our constitutional duty to do so. “I think it’s important and everyone should do it.”
Fanderclai planned to vote in local races, but his main reason for going to the polls was to vote for president, he said.
Fanderclai said he would probably vote against the amendment to allow a progressive tax in Illinois. “I, personally, am not a huge fan of raising taxes.”
Donna Johnson voted because it’s her right to do so. “And I want to keep my rights,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s presidential vote went to Donald Trump, she said. “I think he’s done a great deal for us. I don’t think people have seen that.”
Coronavirus is not Trump’s fault, Johnson said, but the low unemployment rate is due to the president’s policies. “If you go out and look, there are jobs,” said Johnson.
Johnson also voted to keep Republican Tony McCombie in office and for a progressive tax rate. “The wealthy might get a little ding,” she said, and the poor might get a break.
“I’m voting because I think there’s stuff happening in our country that I don’t like,” said Diane Arnold. She declined to say for whom she voted. She simply wants “the crazy stuff” to stop.
“I guess I’m expecting a miracle,” Arnold said.
