FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council will vote next month to formally approve a recommendation from Interim City Administrator and Public Works Director Dan Clark to put insurance payments for derecho cleanup back into the funds from which they were paid.
Clark on Monday said the city received a little over $39,000 for insurance payments for cleanup. The city received $10,000 of the $39,000 for $1,000 a tree, up to 10 trees, for cleanup, Clark noted. He is proposing those funds go to the general fund. The city just received another check for $7,000, Clark said. Clark is proposing the city put the $7,000 back into the marina fund that paid to fix equipment damage.
“So that money, I think, should go back to that enterprise fund,” Clark said at Thursday’s finance committee meeting. “Whatever department we paid it out of should go back to those departments. Some was out of the general funds. Some were not. I know we had parks. Whatever it was should go back to that fund.”
The city plans to vote on Clark’s recommendation at the next City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Fulton Alderman Mike Van Zuiden during Thursday’s finance meeting said he supports the city holding off on filling vacant city positions, including city administrator, at this time due to the state of the city’s budget. Van Zuiden believes the city’s contingency plan right now is for the city to not fill vacancies at the current time.
“I mean at some point we go and find a new administrator,” Van Zuiden said at Thursday’s finance meeting. “We look at staffing, the whole picture and right size it all. But I just can’t see us going out and hiring for any of those vacant spots right now. But I wonder if that’s going to be enough.“
