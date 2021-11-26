FULTON, Ill. - When Melanie Kalyan was a little girl, she spent time with her grandparents, Henry and Doris Kramer, at the Fulton Journal, the newspaper they owned and operated in downtown Fulton.
Now grown and married with a family of her own, Kalyan, while standing last week in the former Fulton Journal building that has been renovated into a large meeting space, shared her excitement with becoming a business owner herself.
Melanie and her husband, Manreet, are the new owners of Krumpets, 1016 Fourth St., and will build a brewery on the north side of that same block, at the corner of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street, as the result of a recent agreement with the city of Fulton.
Their plans were celebrated last week during the Fulton Retail Development Group's annual stakeholders' meeting at the former Journal office. The group is made of up 53 members, and includes individuals, families and companies, said Charles Dykstra, the FRDG's longtime president and executive director.
The Fulton Retail Development Group has been in existence for 18 years and seeks to revitalize downtown by buying buildings, restoring them with architectural integrity, and providing long-term leases to tenants with a pre-determined price that encourages ownership.
It was through a development with FRDG that led Krumpets to move to Fulton eight years ago, Dykstra said. Prior to that, Krumpets, which at that time was owned by Renee Holmes, was operating in Clinton and she was looking for a new place to run her business. She ended up in the building that had housed Berg Pharmacy for many years and got "all new space, all the way she wanted it," Dykstra said.
The Krumpets building was the third such project for FRDG, which also had already upgraded the old theater building that went on to be rented to Great River Gymnastics.
When Holmes was ready to ready to retire, it was the FRDG that helped the Kalyans become the next owners of Krumpets. The couple bought the business, its name and equipment, from Holmes and are purchasing the building on contract from the Fulton Retail Development Group, Dykstra said. He said the sale closed last week Monday; the couple were running the business the very next day.
Dykstra said other recent FRDG successes include Rooted Boutique, which is located on the west side of 11th Avenue and Fourth Street across the road from Krumpets, and a baby clothes store, Blessings Boutique, at 1006 Fourth St. A plan also is in the works for a plus-size women's store to move into the downtown, Dykstra said.
And then there's the brewery, the plans of which became solidified in October, when the Fulton City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of vacant land at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue to the Kalyans.
Melanie has lived in Fulton her entire life, and earned a degree in human resources management. Her husband, Manreet, is a pharmacist in Clinton. She said the brewery's development plans are underway, and that while they don't yet have an approximate opening date, they are hopeful it will be sometime next fall or into the next year. Much will depend on the supply chain.
City code says that once City Zoning Officer Dale Sikkema issues a building permit, the Kalyans will have 90 days to start work on the brewery and two years to complete it. They also have the option to get an extension, he said.
Melanie said her desire to operate a business comes from the memories she has of working with her grandparents.
"I've been itching to get back into it," she said of working in a small business. "Life has some twists and turns and it's definitely an exciting journey."
As for Dykstra, he said that at the age of 84, he is ready to retire from leading the FRDG and that Larry Russell will be the new executive director.
Dykstra said it's the perfect time for him to step back, pointing to the brewery as being a great addition to the downtown.
"We don't have a completely revitalized downtown but there's a lot going on," he said. "Our town is in real good shape."
