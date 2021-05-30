FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council approved a contract Thursday with newly appointed Police Chief Nick Neblung.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Otens appointed Neblung as the city's police chief with the advice and consent of the city council May 24. Neblung had served as the interim police chief since December.
Neblung takes over for former Police Chief Dave Bartels, who retired in December.
Neblung's contract runs through April 30 unless sooner terminated according to the terms of the agreement. Neblung will receive an annual salary of $68,000. Any renewal or change is to be established by written agreement of the police chief and city council, the agreement says.
The agreement notes that cause for termination is not to include philosophical or political differences with the mayor, city administrator or any member of the city council but only in the case of documented, unsatisfactory performance specifically and narrowly related to his duties as chief of police and only after notification of unsatisfactory performance and after the chief of police has been given sufficient time to improve his performance, the agreement notes.
In the event the mayor fails to reappoint Neblung as police chief or the city council fails to approve the appointment, the police chief will not be entitled to severance pay of any kind, the agreement says.
In the event that Neblung wants to terminate the agreement, he must submit written notice of his resignation to the mayor and city council 30 days prior to the date the resignation will take affect, the agreement says.
Neblung must become a full time resident of the City of Fulton on or before June 30, 2022. If he fails to become a resident on or before that date, his position as police chief will terminate without further notice, the agreement says.
