FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Elementary School had its first Kindy 500 on Thursday. Students and their parents turned cardboard boxes into race cars. Proud drivers and parents began bringing the race cars to school early that morning.
Staff members and students from first through fifth grades lined the hall, as kindergarten students drove their cars through the halls of the school with a Rally Parade to begin the day.
The kindergarten students then visited various stations with their race cars. Students had to pass an eye test and a written driver’s test in order to receive their license. They were able to wash their cars at the Steamer Car Wash, complete with bubbles.
Fulton police officers Adam Wherry and Ben Eshelman were on hand to play Red Light, Green Light, complete with citations. Students also made racing visors, played Transportation Bingo, and played a transportation walk game. Students were treated to donuts and juice at the drive-thru. Cheers were heard as the kindergartners raced around the sidewalk and students were awarded medals.
