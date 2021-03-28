CLINTON — A Fulton musician and promoter is organizing events for teens, beginning with a performance by teen artist ItzCake next month.
Known as Bwons TheAct, 22-year-old Braedon Wonswewitz, has scheduled his sister, 16-year-old Caitlyn Wonsewitz, aka ItzCake, for a performance at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton Sunday, April 18 from 6-9 p.m.
Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.
On May 28, Bwons will host a summer break talent competition "for artists in the area who are looking for a chance to prosper," he said.
Caitlyn is from Oklahoma and has been in Fulton less than two years, she said last week, but she's been singing her entire life. She's sung at church, at competitions at school, and last week performed at a talent show at the Whiteside Career Center in Sterling, she said.
Caitlyn's stage name, ItzCake, is a nickname she's had since she was 14, she said. At a birthday party for her grandpa, Caitlyn thought the family was asking where the Caitlyn was, rather than where the cake was. So now they call her cake.
Caitlyn's set list for the April 18 performance includes "Drivers License" by Olivai Rodrigo and "Shallow" by Lady Gaga. "It's a little bit of everything, said Caitlyn. "Mainly covers. I have one original I was planning on performing at the event."
Caitlyn doesn't play an instrument. Her brother will accompany her on a few songs, she said. "I feel like my voice is my instrument," she said.
Caitlyn likes R&B and country music, she said, old and new. She's musically influenced by Jhene Aiko, Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, she said.
But the April 18 event isn't about her. "I'm hoping to bring the community together from a distance," Caitlyn said. "We just feel like, since quarantine ... everybody's kind of lost touch with each other as a whole."
Bringing young people together to enjoy music and refreshments is a way to start communicating again, Caitlyn said. "Most people love music."
Braedon plays piano and guitar and writes music, said his wife, Cynthia Boening. He also creates virtual music.
As a music promoter, Braedon helps musicians with many aspects of the industry, including understanding contracts and preparing for radio performance, said his mother, Angela Ghea, and sister.
Now Bwons is promoting more than music; he's promoting socializing with the April and May musical events.
"Just bringing everybody together," Caitlyn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.