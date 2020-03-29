FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Thomson Food Pantry is still open, despite shutdown orders and limits to sizes of gatherings, said Betty Wiebenga via email Friday.
"For some unknown reason, the rumor has it that the Fulton Thomson Food Pantry is closed," said Wiebenga. "Not true. We need help getting the word out."
The food pantry is located at 1114 Third St. in Fulton. People needing food assistance may drive up to the food pantry and stay in their cars while staff brings food to the vehicle, Wiebanga said.
The pantry is open Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Call 815-589-3671 for more information.
