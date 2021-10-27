FULTON, Ill. —The Fulton City Council agreed earlier this week to establish an enterprise zone within Whiteside and Carroll counties.
The Council approved an ordinance 7-0 Monday establishing an enterprise zone in relation to Unity Christian school areas. An investor wants to purchase the Unity Christian school property and put in triplexes, Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens said Monday. Multi-family homes qualify for the enterprise zone, she noted.
"We are asking every person in the enterprise zone. So this would be everyone in Carroll and Whiteside County. All of their boards have to agree to this addition of this property," Ottens said.
"But if he does not qualify, the developer himself, ... it will not go through," said Ottens. The developer must meet stringent requirements to qualify, she said.
The city does not have anything to do with the sale of the Unity Christian school site in Fulton, Illinois, Otten said. That is between the school and the developer, she said.
Establishment of an enterprise zone allows the city to utilize the benefits of an enterprise zone, Ottens said. It attracts developers because of the benefits offered through an enterprise zone, including a lower tax rate, she said.
City Administrator Dan Clark said that if everyone agrees to establish the enterprise zone and the developer decides not to proceed with the project, the area will still stay as an enterprise zone.
"That's advantageous to attract other developers," Ottens said. "But it can't necessarily always be used. If it's going to be residential, then the enterprise zone can't be used."
Alderperson Paul Banker confirmed that there can still be single family residential use in the enterprise zone, but there is no benefit for that use in the enterprise zone, he said.
The developer would have to address storm sewer issues if the project proceeds, Clark said.
