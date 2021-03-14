FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council voted last week to waive the 5% purchase adjustment from the Jo-Carroll Energy gas bill from March 5-March 24 after natural gas prices spiked at over $200.
The council discussed reducing the municipal utility tax because of a huge spike in natural gas increases throughout the nation, Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens said Monday.
“Does the council want additional revenue from the catastrophic event or do you want to say we will take what we normally would have gotten but we’re not going to tax that additional energy cost,” Ottens asked.
The council voted 5-1 to waive the purchase adjustment. The council voted 6-0 to approve ordinances amending Chapters 117 gas utility tax and Chapter 118 collecting taxes for electricity usage. Both actions suspended collection of tax.
By Feb. 15, the normal usage had already been met on a normal February because of the colder weather, Jo Carroll President and CEO Mike Casper said. The company utilizes two pipelines from the Oklahoma and Texas area, Casper said.
“Supply went down,” Casper said. “Demand went up because of the colder weather. And that created this huge market price spike which we could never have ever imagined.“
Natural gas prices raised from $2 to $12 over the past 30 years, Casper said. The natural gas price spiked to over $200 market prices for a four-day window over the President’s Day weekend, Casper noted.
The pipelines from the Oklahoma and Texas areas were effected by the colder temperatures, which pinched off supply into the pipelines, Casper said. Multiple areas were drawing from the pipelines because of the colder weather, Casper said.
“They were drawing so much more gas for heating reasons and purposes and also for power generation,” Casper stated. “So most of the power generation also uses natural gas,so they were drawing from it too because some of their other facilities weren’t operating or functional at that time.“
Jo Carroll is allowing customers to make payment plans to help them out with the cost increase, Interim City Administrator Dan Clark said. The utility company has a low-income home energy interest program that is federally funded, said Clark.
Jo Carroll is working with members eligible for the program, Casper said. They are also allowing payments for a long period of time, Casper said.
Jo Carroll is a non-profit organization that operates as a pass through and then collect the funds from customers, Casper said. Jo Carroll received a bill with a $2.5 million premium for the most recent event, Casper said.
Jo Carroll wants to get assistance to low-income members before funds are gone, Casper said. The program for low-income customers has been extended through the end of June.
“It will help those members get those bills paid down with the assistance that’s available and the dollars that are available,” Casper said.
In waiving the purchase adjustment, the council elected not to tax the increase. City residents are still taxed on the normal 5% on the distribution cost and also on the purchase energy cost, Ottens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.