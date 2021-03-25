FULTON, Ill. — Fulton city officials are seeking public input from a survey as they look at potentially allowing non-highway vehicles to travel city roads.
Interim City Administrator Dan Clark and Interim Police Chief Nick Neblung discussed circulating a survey to get community feedback on the possibility of allowing non-highway vehicles. They include all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, off-highway motorcycles or recreational off-highway vehicles. Lawn mowers are not classified as non-highway vehicles.
The survey will include a question on whether community members approve of implementing the ordinance and opportunity for feedback, Neblung said. The council could also hold a public forum later in the process, Clark suggested.
Seat belts will be required on utility task vehicles and all-terrain vehicles if the vehicle is equipped with seat belts, Neblung said. The vehicles are still required to have turn signals, among other requirements, Neblung noted.
“There’s some UTVs have them. Some UTVs don’t,” Neblung said. “There’s exceptions to the fact that it’s difficult to attach seat belts and proper restraint apparatus to something that was never designed to have it in the first place. So if there’s seat belts on it and it was designed with seat belts, one of the requirements is you use the seat belts.”
The proposed ordinance requires non-highway vehicles be equipped with brakes and brake lights, turn signals, steering wheel, tires, a rear-view mirror, a slow-moving vehicle emblem on the back of the vehicle, a headlight emitting a white light visible from 500 feet to the front of the vehicle, a tail lamp emitting a red light visible from at least 100 feet from the back and red reflecting warning devices on each back side and one in the center rear portion of the vehicle.
The non-highway vehicles will be restricted on 14th Avenue except for the distance between 14th Street and 17th Street, Neblung said. This will allow UTVs access to the Shell Station for fuel, he said. There are no other fuel allocations in town, Neblung noted.
“We have to allow that exception between that stretch of 14th Avenue,” Neblung said.
The non-highway vehicles are not to travel more than 25 miles per hour or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower, the proposed ordinance says. The non-highway vehicle is not to be operated from 10 p.m. until the next morning at sunrise, the proposed ordinance says.
The council plans to discuss the results of the survey at its next council meeting, which is scheduled for April 12.
