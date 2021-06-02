FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council has approved a 4% hike in water and sewer rates.
The City Council voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance amending the charges for municipal water and sewer services. During the budget session, the City Council discussed raising the water and sewer rates 4%, Interim City Administrator Dan Clark said. The increase keeps the city in line with the cost of living, Clark said. Many years ago, the city got behind on water and sewer rate increases and ended up with an 8% increase, Clark noted.
“We’re not trying to play catch up,” Clark said. “And it doesn’t hurt our residents when we do it. It’s minimal for each bill. That will keep us in line. Keep us paying our bills.”
There are other communities that pay a much higher water bill than Fulton residents do, Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens noted last week.
The monthly charges for wastewater treatment service inside the corporate limits of the city will be $6.83 for each connection for a system fixed cost, the amended ordinance says. In addition, the customer shall pay $4.34 per 1,000 gallons or a fraction of water usage as measured by either a water meter or sewer flow meter but in no event less than $4.34 per month, the ordinance states.
The schedule of rates for water service for all connections inside the corporate city limits will be the $12.52 debt service charge per customer plus $4.09 per 1,000 gallons or less; $6.12 per 1,000 gallons or a fraction thereof for 1,001 to 6,000 gallons; $6.44 per 1,000 gallons or a fraction thereof for 6,001 to 11,000 gallons; $6.80 per 1,000 gallons or a fraction thereof for 11,001 to 16,000 gallons; and $7.21 per 1,000 gallons or a fraction thereof for usage over 16,000 gallons, the ordinance says.
The storm water debt service charge per customer is $2, the ordinance states.
The increase on water and sewer sales only was effective and applied to water and sewer bills issued beginning May 31.
