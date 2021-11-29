FULTON, Ill. — The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host its first Wild Winter Wednesday program of the season Dec. 1.
At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. The program will begin at 9:20. The building is disability accessible and is funded through a grant from the DS Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp, the organization said.
Chef Stephanie Godke from the Mississippi River Distillery Company in LeClaire returns to talk about holiday treats.
Godke has a long career in the food and beverage industry, the Windmill Cultural Center said. When she is not inventing new ways to cook, Godke works in the restaurant industry as a consultant, bringing her expertise to restaurants throughout the Midwest.
Godke teaches cooking classes at the local community college provides catering services from her home, the Windmill Cultural Center said.
WWW@WCC programs are held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from December through March. Programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also.
For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
