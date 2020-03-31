FULTON, Ill. — Many people are practicing social distancing and staying indoors to help mitigate the coronavirus.
Debbie Wiersema is doing even more.
Thinking of ways she could be a part of the solution during the state of Illinois shutdown, she put a request on Facebook asking people to donate materials so she could make masks for health officials in need of personal protection equipment.
People responded by giving her more materials than she could have ever imagined, and now she has over 200 requests across the country as people try to find masks.
“This community is fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better response,” Wiersema told the Clinton Herald. “And people are always thanking me for doing a wonderful job because I’ve been donating the masks. And it’s a really great feeling.”
Wiersema says she makes all types of masks, including ones that can have the filters in them. She admits she did not expect the demand to be so high, but she says with this situation being so fluid, she completely understands it.
“Every day the news is getting worse and worse,” Wiersema said. “The light bulb is starting to come on and people are saying this is serious and we need to do something.”
Wiersema is making masks for Morrison Community Hospital and a couple of nursing homes in the area. She says she was even contacted by a hospital in Tennessee that she is making masks for. With the demand being so high, she says she has a couple others helping her out by sewing and getting things together.
She says they can produce between 25 and 50 masks per hour. The masks come in a variety of styles, from patriotic colors to the Chicago Cubs.
She also mentioned she is being patient in this process as well: As more people are making masks, elastic is slowly becoming scarce.
Wiersema says she does not do this for the praise and recognition, but that it does feel good to contribute and help those who are putting their lives at risk to help others.
“Just knowing if I could help just save one person,” Wiersema said. “I mean, I know the masks aren’t 100 percent but having that protection knowing that if I can help save somebody from getting the disease. I have a big heart and I always like to give. So this is my way of giving.”
Creating masks to help those who are on the front line is becoming a popular trend.
On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called on residents throughout her state to help. She said if anybody knows how to make masks, to reach out to their local health officials and see how they can make them for doctors and nurses across the Hawkeye state.
