FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Zoning Board does not support modifying the city’s zoning ordinance.
The zoning board unanimously voted against changing the requirements to build commercial storage units and mini warehouses to have a special use permit granted by the council and Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Zoning Board of Appeals highlights provided by Zoning Officer Dale Sikkema.
The board voted down the proposed modifications because there are sufficient rules already in place, a need for more storage units, the designated area is sufficient and the added cost to the builder to get a permit, according to the meeting highlights from Sikkema.
“They could not see any good reason for the change,” Sikkema said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “They felt that was kind of infringing on the property owner’s right to build as long as he met the requirements of the district he was building on. The only area that can be built for a commercial warehouse or mini storage is in the Industrial District.”
It is one thing for the city to say they will not sell city property to someone who intends to put up storage sheds, Alderman Mike Van Zuiden said. It is another issue when discussing use by a property owner, Van Zuiden believes.
“As a property owner, I don’t want somebody telling me as a homeowner what to do with my property,” Van Zuiden said. “If I’m within the confines of the city code, the ordinance, then leave me alone. Get off my back kind of thing.”
Alderwoman Barb Mask is surprised how much the city has zoned as industrial, she said.
Sikkema does not disagree, he said. The zoning board proposed the city rezone anything north of 14th Avenue from industrial to business with the exception of the river terminal and Fulton Corp., Sikkema said.
“If we do that, that will solve a lot of the issues that you have the concerns about the storage buildings,” Sikkema said. “Because then we have control over the area south of 31st Avenue. And the city owns pretty much the rest of the ground along the river.”
The change would require a map amendment, City Attorney Bill Shirk said. The city would need to give specific notice to all affected parties, Shirk added.
“You’re balancing the interest of the city and that’s just why we want to control it versus I bought an industrial district relying upon the fact that I’d have these uses and now we’re reducing that,” Shirk said. “So we have to go through a process and make sure. And if they object, then it requires more than a majority vote to pass it.”
