FULTON, Ill. – Organizers of Fulton’s 36th annual Christmas dinner, which will return after a two-year hiatus, are putting out a call for volunteers.
The dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the Fulton Fire Department, 1802 16th Ave. This year’s dinner would have been the 38th annual, except it wasn’t held the past two years due to COVID-19, says organizer Barb (Suehl) Frantz.
Frantz announced the return of the event in 14 different church bulletins, so she expects to be busy, serving typically 300 meals at the fire station and delivering another 220 to those physically unable to make it there. She’s also planning deliveries to King House, Park Tower, Lyons Manor, Victory Center Ministries, and ASAC Hightower Place in Clinton.
Nearly 25 volunteers are needed to pack and deliver meals, work the dessert and drinks tables, and clear and reset tables as needed. As of Monday, Frantz says, two people have volunteered to help deliver meals.
“It could not happen without all of the people that are involved in this,” Frantz says. “It’s heartwarming, and everyone that works it always says ‘I feel so good that I did this today’… and that it was fun.”
Frantz, her son and her daughter plan to do all of the cooking, which will include turkey and ham ordered from Fulton Meat Market, six roasters of dressing, green beans with bacon and onions, and corn.
All who come to enjoy the meal will have the opportunity to enter to win a grill donated at 50 percent cost by Farm & Fleet.
Frantz has been organizing the dinner for over 25 years. Mobile Meals delivery service does not operate on Christmas Day and many who rely on the service are without family with whom to spend the holiday. Realizing this, a small group of seniors decided to be proactive about doing something for people and organized the first annual dinner.
Those initial organizers started checking around to determine all the people in Fulton who utilized Mobile Meals and those who would be spending the holiday alone. They cooked, baked, delivered and served about 100 meals at the first dinner.
Frantz and her family would always come to help with the cleanup after the meal, but after about 10 years the organizers of the event expressed they no longer wanted to do it.
One October, Frantz says, the group handed it over to the Kiwanis Club to host.
Frantz, a member of the club, had organized other dinners in the past, so it seemed a given that she’d be the one to take charge of the dinner. She agreed to do it but that it would only be for that year.
“And that was 25 years ago,” she says.
She always receives a significant donation from Constellation Energy Corp., Frantz says, but the amount doesn’t cover everything. Donations are welcome, though not required, and the event in its entirety is free of charge.
To donate monetarily or to volunteer for the event, call Frantz at (563) 357-0461 or David Frantz at (319) 631-2358.
To contribute baked goods, drop them off at the fire station either on Christmas Eve between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or on Christmas Day between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
To request a meal, call the Fulton fire station’s non-emergency phone number, (815) 589-3030, on the morning of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.