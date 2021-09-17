FULTON, Ill. — When you own your own gym, you can create social opportunities whenever you want.
“I really like getting people together and working out,” Kyle Huebner, owner of KT3 Fitness, said Thursday. To that end, Huebner’s gym will host Fulton’s Fittest, a two-person competition in functional fitness, the first Saturday in October.
Each team will compete in bodyweight movements, cardio and weightlifting. The top three teams in both divisions will win prizes.
The goal is to finish the competition, even if you don’t win, said Huebner. He likes to help people succeed at levels they didn’t know were possible. It’s a boost to their confidence.
“We’re really just trying to get people out of their comfort zone,” Huebner said.
“We have some pretty good athletes,” Huebner said, and watching them compete will be fun, he said. But the competition also has beginner and intermediate levels, so anyone can participate.
The competition is open to anyone, anywhere, not just Fulton residents or KT3 gym members.
Fulton’s Fittest begins with a collaborative run with Calvary Hill Cemetery’s annual Halloween run. Huebner is working with Jean Roeder, who organizes the race every year, to include KT3 competitors in the run, which is notorious for the cemetery’s steep hill.
“That’s the worst hill in Fulton,” said Huebner.
“We want to create an atmosphere where people of all fitness levels can unite, have fun, get sweaty, and meet some awesome people,” says KT3’s website.
Each team will consist of two people, both male or both female. Participants in the intermediate group should be able to do pull ups, handstands against the wall, thrusters and box jumps.
Competitors must be at least 16 years of age.
Registration will be open until Sept. 22, 2021 at https://www.kt3fitness.com/fultonsfittest. The cost is $100 per team and includes a T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.