FULTON, ILL. — Heritage Canyon will come to life Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, during the annual Fall Festival.
Visit 11 buildings reminiscent of the late-1800s from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Park downtown at Fulton Corp. at Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue and ride the free shuttle to the Canyon entrance. Masks are required to enter buildings.
The Early American Crafters, which are Heritage Canyon's historical interpreters, include three blacksmiths, a storyteller, cooks in the cabin and 1860s summer kitchen, a doctor, a fur trapper, and a teacher.
Enjoy popcorn, ice cream, hot cider, and water. Hike the trails, and cross covered and swinging bridges. Cross Fourth Street to view the Mississippi River bank and bring a picnic lunch. The canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St.
Andresen Nature Center, 409 N. Fourth St., next to Heritage Canyon, celebrates Fall Festival both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natural Area Guardians will discuss prairies and how to start one. Limited quantities of seeds are available. The Fulton High School Robotics Club will launch water bottles.
