GOOSE LAKE – The fact that the Northeast FFA Alumni Association’s annual auction has been put on hold for the past two years due to COVID has been frustrating, to say the least.
That’s how the organization’s current president and treasurer Maria Wagemester has felt.
But this year, the event is making a comeback, and Wagemester said she and her fellow volunteers are both relieved and excited.
“What I love about small-town living is events like this,” she related. “You get a bunch of farmers from around the community together and it becomes a social hour. It’s a great chance for people to sell some of their older equipment, and some other guys to find a great deal on something they may need and for everyone else to get together, grab some food and socialize.”
In the absence of the auction in 2020 and 2021, the alumni association held a dinner to try to raise at least a portion of the funds normally generated by the auction.
Wagemester said while it was disappointing to put their main event on hold for two years, the dinner was beneficial – in more ways than one.
“We still had money coming in, and it gave us an opportunity to draw in a different crowd of people and donors as well,” she explained.
People who attended the dinners, however, expressed their concern about not having the auction. Wagemester said everyone was as eager as alumni members to get the fundraiser up and going again.
Which, she said, after many years of putting on the event, wasn’t too tough to do.
“The alumni association is made up of a great group of people,” the 2011 Northeast graduate noted. “This auction is something we all have been doing for a long time, and it basically runs itself. Even being out of it for two years, it’s been pretty easy to fall right back into everything.”
Event details
The Northeast FFA Alumni Consignment Auction will be 10 a.m. March 26 at Northeast Community High School, in Goose Lake.
Participants must consign before March 14 to be included in free newspaper advertising. All items selling for less than $5 or less will be considered a donation.
To consign, contact Joel Frost at (563) 577-2249 at the school; Wagemester at (563) 219-5957; Lance Bormann at (563) 357-1643; or Don Swanton at (563) 249-5645.
Food concessions will be available. Nothing is to be removed until it’s been settled for, and all items will be sold “As is, where is.”
Dinner Details
The dinner, which has been held for the past two years, will be held again this year. The Northeast FFA Alumni dinner will be from 5:30-9 p.m. March 26 at the Millennium Banquet Hall in Goose Lake.
Dinner will include chicken, pork chop, potato, vegetable, salads and a dinner roll. Carry-outs will be available.
A live auction of donated items will begin at 7 p.m., alongside a bake sale.
Tickets will be available at the Goose Lake C-Store, First Central State Bank, in Goose Lake and from Northeast FFA members and alumni.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships, contests, conferences and other expenses for FFA members. For more information, contact Wagemester at (563) 219-5957, Frost at (563) 357-3252 or Bormann at (563) 357-1643.
Wagemester said by holding both events, the alumni association is hoping they can attract more people and increase their organization’s visibility to the community.
Returning to some semblance of normalcy is what people are looking forward to most, she added, and she credits all the volunteers for helping to bring community members together for a great cause.
“The entire alumni association is amazing,” Wagemester shared. “They are a great group of people and none of this would be possible without all of them. Our donors and consignors are also huge pieces of the puzzle that make this possible. The FFA members and their parents who help us out are appreciated as well. It takes a lot of people putting in effort to make this event possible every year. I’m very grateful for everyone who contributes to this event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.