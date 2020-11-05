CLINTON — Funding is still available to individuals and families who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness, the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center announced this week.
Funding through Rapid Rehousing and Homelessness Prevention programs will assist with rent, utilities, deposits and housing.
The Empowerment Center was awarded funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program CARES Act to help support families and individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Those who need support should call the Homeless Hotline at 1-833-849-8976 for access to services in Clinton and Jackson Counties. Information is also available at ywcaclinton.org/empowerment-center/.
