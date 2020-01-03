CLINTON — A decrease in funding and change in philosophy is causing the closing of the sheltered workshop at Clinton’s Skyline Center, Inc.
Skyline, a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities live independently and reach employment goals, is funded in part by the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region.
Mental health regions were created across the state of Iowa in July 2014, an attempt to improve service through consolidation of resources. State regulations governing the regions have been volatile, and counties have butted heads over equality of contributions and distribution of funds.
“Back in September, the [Eastern Iowa] region had to cut … just over $1 million from its budgets,” Skyline Executive Director Shane Buer said Thursday. That included $250,000 for sheltered workshops.
Nationally, advocates are pushing to move the disabled from sheltered workshops to jobs and volunteer services in the community, Buer said.
“We do have several people that already have jobs in the community,” said Teresa Dolph, Skyline’s service coordinator.
“My son is working in the community,” said Barb Rickerl, the mother of a Skyline client. “He works Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Kwik Star.” On Thursday and Friday, he went to the sheltered workshop.
But the 38-year-old with Downs Syndrome will no longer be able to work with his friends in the Skyline workshop. “[Skyline] had a meeting with all the parents and guardians ... and said they were going to lose funding for the workshop,” Rickerl said in December. “And a lot of the clients would have to be moved into day hab.”
“A sheltered workshop is a work environment where individuals with disabilities are provided work opportunities,” said Buer. Skyline contracts with employers, and Skyline clients provide the services requested by the employers.
The local Nestlé Purina has a contract with Skyline, Buer said. “They send us materials — usually a precut cardboard display. Our clients put the display together and put the product on that, and they come and pick it up.” Bauer said.
“We do some work with [Timken] Drives, helping packaging chain parts,” Buer said. “So those are just a couple of examples.”
“With the funding cut, we’ve had to change our operations a bit. We are still committed to providing work opportunities. We will be hiring eight of our clients who will continue to work for us there,” Buer said.
Other clients, however, will be placed in day habilitation until Skyline can place them in jobs in the community.
“[Day Habilitation is a] perfect place for some people with disabilities, but not for some of them that were very happy working at the workshop and getting a check.” Rickerl said.
“We are currently working with ... three employers about providing an enclave, which is, again, where our clients go and are working. We hire them, but we go and provide services ... offsite,” Buer said.
“And again, the goal being that we want to have these individuals continue to have work opportunities. A lot of them want to work. They are capable. They are reliable, hard working,” Buer said.
Other facilities in the Eastern Iowa Region, such as the Handicapped Development Center in the Quad Cities and Imagine the Possibilities in DeWitt, have begun changing their in-house programs as well, said Kim Brackemyer, Skyline’s operations director.
“It’s kind of like the flavor of the month, a push to get all the disabled people into the community and blend in,” said Rickerl. “Those who can’t will be denied the privilege of working.
“The only people that will be working at the workshop will be making minimum wage, but they’ll have to produce 100%.” Those who can’t won’t be able to work there any more, Rickerl said.
The Skyline sheltered workshop is not required to pay all of its workers minimum wage, said Brackemyer. Skyline is paid by the companies it contracts with for work completed by the clients. Some clients are less functional and unable to work at the rate prescribed by the company, and paying minimum wage for those clients would be too great a financial loss for Skyline.
Now that Skyline will be required to pay minimum wage, it won’t be able to support lower-functioning clients at the workshop.
“We’re still intent on our mission,” said Buer. “We won’t be able to keep everyone who’s already in the workshop,” but Skyline is looking for an alternative.
“We’re still going to be around,” Buer said. “It’s just going to look a little different.”
Skyline has been providing services to the disabled in Clinton since 1963.
