CLINTON — The August derecho downed hundreds of trees in Clinton, and the Tree Commission and Clinton Trees Forever are making plans to rebuild the canopy.
Clinton Trees Forever is seeking grants and is raising money through its Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign, said Trees Forever Vice President Gregg Obren.
Trees Forever has used grant money from Alliant Energy’s Branching Out program for years, said Obren. It’s hoping for another $4,000 to $5,000 from Alliant this year.
“We’ve gotten literally tens of thousands of dollars through that program over the years,” said Obren. Trees Forever has planted more than 1,000 trees through the program.
The trees are usually an inch or two in diameter and cost $100-$150, Obren said. Trees Forever buys the trees and mulch, and volunteers plant the trees.
Businesses neighboring South Third Street helped plant trees in the city’s new parking lot last year, said Obren. Students of Pangaea International Academy helped plant about 48 trees at Eagle Point, Hawthorne and Chancy parks a few years ago, and organizations such as the Leo Club and Boy and Girl Scouts have added trees to Clinton’s green spaces.
Christmas shoppers can help the effort by donating to Trees Forever in someone’s name, Obren said.
One of the areas hard hit by the derecho was Pershing Boulevard, Obren said. Trees Forever wants to plant trees in the parkway of Pershing from about Eighth Avenue North to about 36th Avenue North to replace those destroyed in the storm.
“That will be a springtime thing,” Obren said.
Some trees were completely uprooted and weighed thousands of pounds, Obren said. They had to be removed by a crane.
According to city officials, Eagle Point Park lost about 43 trees, and another 23 were downed at the city’s other parks. That doesn’t include trees that went down in wooded areas that aren’t visible from roads.
The city has removed 14 stumps from parkways — the grassy area between city sidewalks and city streets. Area contractors assisted with stump removal and the Public Works Department repaired sidewalk damage.
Damage from the storm is still being identified and work is ongoing, the city said.
The loss of trees in Clinton is not confined to the August storm. A new housing development north of Springdale Cemetery upset several Clinton residents who didn’t want to see the wooded area destroyed. The developer will be required to plant trees as new homes are built, Obren said.
”I do know that if you are building a new house ... you have to put on a certain number of new trees,” Obren said.
According to City Code, when a principal structure is constructed, reconstructed or structurally altered to increase the floor area by more than 10%, the residential development must plant at least four trees per lot or a ratio of one tree per 5,000 square feet of lot size per lot, whichever is greater.
With respect to existing trees in new developments, all trees must remain in place unless they have to be removed for the placement of streets, buildings, utilities, drainage or public recreational purposes.
The city will require that the Clinton School District plant trees to make up for the ones they removed to make a parking lot across from the high school, Obren said.
According to Tree Commission minutes from Nov. 4, the district removed 14 trees and will need to plant at least 14 to replace them. The city requires that parking lots adjacent to residential properties need trees to be a barrier, the Commission said.
“I know that we are planning a planting day next spring some day to do that,” Obren said. The city will be planting trees at Nelson Corp Field’s parking lot too, he said.
The city will plant new trees on the new riverfront walkway, but it’ll have to get permits from the Corps of Engineers and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Trees must be in pots so the roots don’t damage the dike, Obren said.
Trees Forever received about 200 seedlings from the DNR, Obren said, and it received some money from Iowa Trees Forever. That should allow Trees Forever to give trees to Clinton’s third-grade students, something Trees Forever has done for the past 30 years.
“Last year we couldn’t do it because of the pandemic,” said Obren. This year Trees Forever may give trees to both third and fourth graders “if we can get into the schools.”
Trees Forever buys the trees, pots and potting soil so that each child can take a tree home. Last year, Trees Forever asked children who have planted trees — some as many as 15 years ago — to take photos of what those trees look like now, Obren said.
Donations to Clinton Trees Forever can be mailed to 1622 N. Sixth St., Clinton, IA 52732, or made online through PayPal.
