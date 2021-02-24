DEWITT — The Genesis Foundation will increase financial support to provide vouchers for breast health screenings.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund of the Genesis Foundation will match all new gifts and increased donations to the Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program up to $25,000 through June 30. These dollars will be available as vouchers for breast imaging services.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund financial commitment is being made to assist in filling a financial gap in the Quad-Cities as Komen Greater Iowa disaffiliates from the national organization and ceases operation this year.
Komen Greater Iowa was a previous source of funding for imaging, breast cancer awareness and research.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund honors the legacy and charitable spirit of the late Jim Victor. Victor had a long relationship with Genesis, serving on the Genesis Foundation Board of Directors and was a leader in the creation of Genesis Philanthropy in 2013. The Jim Victor Vision Fund is a permanent endowment to promote health care and wellness. Victor, a financial planner, died in an auto racing accident in July 2018 at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
