CLINTON — Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, will conduct a fundraising night for the Discovery Center on Monday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. A previous Pizza Hut fundraiser for the children’s museum was on the day of the regional windstorm. The restaurant lost power and no pizzas could be sold.
Customers can order pizza for delivery or carry out, as the restaurant is not conducting dine-in service. Pizza Hut employees bring the pizza out to the customer’s car for ease of pickup. The Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour fundraiser.
Monarch Caterpillar and Butterfly Exhibit
A seasonal exhibit currently on display at the Discovery Center is the monarch caterpillar habitat. Many monarch butterfly eggs, caterpillars, and chrysalises are on display to teach about the insect’s lifecycle. Guests can watch caterpillars eat milkweed, make chrysalises and hatch into butterflies. The exhibit will continue until after the Great Migration, sometime in late September, when area butterflies will join the group flight south to over winter.
Birthday parties at the Discovery Center
The Discovery Center has two private event rooms, each of which can be rented for a private party or special event. Hand-painted murals adorn each room with one as a royal castle interior and the other in a woodsy outdoor theme. Each room has a kitchenette and tables and chairs for guests. There are no restrictions on food that may be brought in. Room rental includes admission to the children’s museum for all party guests. Arm painting is also available. Call the Discovery Center to reserve dates and times.
New Hours and New Way to Stay Safe and Play
The Discovery Center is open adjusted hours and is following a procedure for “a new way to stay safe and play.” Hours are Fridays and Saturdays with a morning play period from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and an afternoon play period from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The mid-day closure is a time for museum staff to sanitize and disinfect surfaces and to replace toys and costumes. On Sundays, the Discovery Center will be open for an afternoon play period from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older. Guests may wear their own masks or they may get one at the Discovery Center. Disposable masks are available for purchase for $1. If cloth masks are preferred, they are available to rent for $1.
Other reopening differences at the Discovery Center include the turning off of drinking fountains for hygiene reasons. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drinking water if desired. Bottled water will be available to purchase for $1.
Guests are asked not to bring in food or snacks to be eaten during general playtimes. The only food allowed is for scheduled private parties held inside the closed party rooms.
As a precaution, members of the public who are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, or who have been in close contact with someone who is ill with COVID-19 are asked to not enter the Discovery Center at this time.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
