CLINTON — Ten months after the Clinton County Development Association pledged $500,000 for a renovation project at Bickelhaupt Arboretum, CCDA board members learned the project is financially on track for possible groundbreaking next spring.
CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation Executive Director Ann Eisenman and CCC President Brian Kelly updated CCDA board members Wednesday about their $4.5 million plan that will bring big changes to the arboretum, create additional revenue and ensure its educational legacy.
Eisenman and Kelly first made a presentation to the CCDA about the planned project last July; the CCDA, which awards gaming grants to projects throughout Clinton County, announced the pledge two months later, requiring that the foundation must raise 80% of the project’s cost to receive half of the grant and will receive the remainder when the full amount is raised.
Eisenman reported Wednesday that she has raised $900,000 through a silent fundraising campaign, which when added to the $2.5 million the foundation has had on hand for the project, puts it at nearly $3.5 million, with $500,000 more to raise through continued fundraising.
“I really feel confident with the results of the contacts I’ve had,” she said.
The CCDA pledge would cover the remaining amount needed. Once the full amount is reached, which Eisenman hopes will be by September, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ board of trustees would approve the plan, architects’ work would be underway and the project would go out for bid. Construction could then start in the spring of 2024.
Fundraising will continue even after the total amount is raised to cover future costs, Eisenman said.
Clinton Community College owns the 14-acre arboretum, which was founded by Bob and Frances Bickelhaupt in 1970 and turned over to CCC in 2014 after Frances’ death. It includes their family home, the acreage and an endowment to take care of the arboretum. The arb is used for weddings, Master Gardener meetings, and for an elementary school program known as “No Child Left Inside”, and community events at the arb, such ice cream socials and the annual Arts at the Arb.
The foundation’s $4.5 million plan would renovate the arb’s mid-century modern home into an events center that would seat 80-100 people inside, add a deck, upgrade accessibility, add special features for visitors and increase parking. The home’s indoor pool would be renovated to become a visual piece of artwork that will turn it into a tourism destination, they explained.
Turning it into a destination would create a revenue stream that would help pay for the arb’s ongoing operational costs. College officials said the renovation is an important mechanism in keeping the arb financially sustainable beyond the endowment it received from the Bickelhaupt family.
“It costs money to run an arboretum,” Eisenman said, adding the endowment amount has declined over the years. “We were charged with having a revenue source at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum to be able to fund the arboretum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.