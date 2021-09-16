CLINTON — The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency on Thursday made public its proposed maps to redistrict the state of Iowa's four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the state's 50 senate and 100 house districts.
The process is part of the once-a-decade census, and is occurring a little later due to delays with COVID-19. The public will have a chance to comment on the maps during public hearings next week.
The Iowa Legislature cannot itself draw maps under Iowa law, but it has the ability to vote to send them back to the services agency to redraw them. The legislature can begin offering amendments and make changes to the maps in the third round.
The proposed maps, if approved, would make drastic changes across the state to realign districts with current population numbers. Most significantly would be a complete restructuring of the federal congressional districts.
Iowa would still have four districts, but no longer would they be neatly aligned into corners of the state. Instead, the northwestern half of the state would contain District 4, which is represented by freshman Republican Randy Feenstra, with the remaining three districts wedged into the southeastern half of the state.
Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by Ottumwa Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, would change drastically to no longer include Iowa City, and stretch all the way to Iowa's borders with Wisconsin and Minnesota. Clinton County would move from the 2nd District to the 1st District. Freshman Republican Ashley Hinson currently holds the 1st District seat.
The Iowa redistricting process is heralded by many as the gold standard in the nation. When the nonpartisan agency draws the maps, it considers population equality and works within various Iowa laws.
For example, the law requires that congressional districts only include whole counties, one county cannot be split into two separate districts. Iowa Code mandates that all districts, both for the state and federal level, should be as compact as possible.
The agency cannot legally consider issues such as where incumbents live, political affiliations or registered voters, any demographic information other than head counts, or past election results.
All four districts are somewhere in the range of 797,500 in population. The smallest district would be the second district at 797,556 and the largest would be the first district at 797,655.
Democrats and liberal groups immediately hailed the proposed plan.
State House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said she plans to vote yes at the Legislature's special session on Oct. 5. State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who represents state House District 98, said she also would vote yes.
"The proposed map released today was prepared by Iowa's non-partisan legislative services staff with the help of a computer program that ensures politics plays absolutely no part in Iowa's redistricting process," Wolfe said. "It's not a 'great' map for either party – some incumbent Republicans get thrown into the same district as do some incumbent Democrats – but it's a fair map, and that's why I'll be a yes."
Wolfe on her Facebook page explained that under the proposed redistricting map, the eastern one-fourth of Clinton County, where she resides, would make up new House District 93. The rest of Clinton County, where State Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt, a Republican who represents District 97, resides, would be combined with a large portion of Cedar County and a little strip of Scott County to become new House District 89.
She further explained that State Senate District 49, would see a big change: Currently all of Clinton County is represented by one state senator, Chris Cournoyer, a Republican from LeClaire, who also represents a small portion of Scott County. Under the proposal, the eastern one-fourth of Clinton County would be combined with all of Jackson County into one state senate district. The rest of Clinton County would be combined with Cedar and Jones counties and a sliver of Scott County.
"But the Republican Party holds the majority in the House and Senate so it's ultimately up to them – hypothetically they could vote down each of the first two non-partisan maps that LSA submits to the legislature and then amend the third one so as to effectively draw their own extremely partisan new map. I am hopeful that my Republican colleagues won't go that route, and that Iowa's redistricting process will continue to be considered one of the fairest and least partisan in the country."
Progress Iowa's executive director Matt Sinovic said it was crucial that the "Republican controlled legislature respect their constituents, resist political gerrymandering, and adopt the maps prepared by the LSA to ensure Iowa's districts are fair and non-discriminatory."
Immediate response from the Republicans seemed neutral. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley called Iowa's redistricting process among the fairest in the nation, but didn't state which direction he would vote.
"We will do our due diligence and review it thoroughly to ensure it is a fair set of maps for the people of Iowa," he said.
Members of the public can review the proposed maps, offer written comments and sign up to attend one of the three public hearings at legis.iowa.gov.
Charlene Bielema is the editor of the Clinton Herald. Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald.
