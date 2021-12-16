IOWA CITY — Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston has announced the promotion of Lt. Scott Gaarde to the rank of Captain.
A promotional ceremony was held with limited attendance due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Gaarde is a former Clinton resident, and the son of Mark and Janice Calcote and son-in-law of Mike and Jackie Rastrelli, both of Clinton.
He is a 1990 graduate of Mater Dei High School and a 1996 graduate of the University of Iowa. He resides in Iowa City with his wife Ami and three daughters.
Gaarde started his law enforcement career with the Iowa City Police Department in 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and to lieutenant on Aug. 26, 2018.
During his time at the ICPD, Gaarde has been a member of the Iowa City Metro Special Response Team, the Iowa City Street Action Team, the Investigations Division, and served as the Evening Watch and Late-Night Watch Commander. Gaarde most recently served as the Commander of the Investigations Division.
With his promotion, he will be one of two captains for the ICPD and will oversee the Support Services Division.
