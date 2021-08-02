CLINTON — The Gateway Area Community Center has raised the necessary funds to apply for a Community Development Block Grant, Gateway Area Community Center representative Cody Crawford said at Monday’s Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Gateway Area Community Center has been working with the East Central Intergovernmental Association on crafting language of the grant, which has a rolling deadline, Crawford said. They have been able to raise the necessary $100,000 for a match to the grant, he said. There is currently discussion about whether to apply for Rescue Plan funding or through the standard Community Development Block Grant application, Crawford added.
The application relates to proposed improvements of the current facility, located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. The proposed improvements include a new roof, updating the boiler system and implementing a commercial kitchen. The proposed cost of the improvements were $530,000 as of March. The Supervisors in March unanimously approved a motion to support the application without financial support.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. on Monday noted two conversations he had last week where the possibility of the Gateway Area Community Center moving into another location if they receive homelessness funding was mentioned. He has concerns with an application for upgrades at the current facility moving forward if they will be moving to a different facility in one or two years, he said.
“I’m just going to flat out tell you that I’m not going to support this application if there’s any doubt in my mind of you guys moving or doing something different than what you originally planned to do,” Irwin said.
The Gateway Area Community Center has no intention of moving from its current location, Crawford stressed. Anything the Gateway Area Community Center does with an alternate location would be in addition to what is happening at the current location. Crawford stated. The contract with the school district for the building still runs for at least three or four more years, Crawford said. They are not going anywhere and are working to hopefully expand the footprint there, he added.
“There’s no intention whatsoever to leave that building,” Crawford said. “One of the problems that we’re having is that we’re out of space. There’s no place to add additional programming or people to serve additional citizens, additional people. We have been looking for months for additional space. And this project just happens to offer some additional space that we could use. But it’s not a question of moving to another location because that’s just not going to happen.”
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp had similar conversations and received the information differently than Irwin, Srp said. Srp never understood that there was any intention for the Gateway Area Community Center to relocate, he said.
“I understood they may be looking at additional presence in the community but not moving from their current location where they’re very well established and really have a great thing going,” Srp said. “They’re getting involved in additional ways and partnering with some of these organizations. I received that conversation as very positive in nature. And really didn’t stir any of those concerns for me when I had that conversation.”
