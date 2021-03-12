CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is considering a request from the Gateway Area Community Center for assistance in applying for a grant and also potential funding assistance.
Gateway Area Community Center Director Jorge Landa Rodriguez reached out to Supervisor Dan Srp about two weeks ago about the county potentially being the signor on the Community Development Block Grant application, Srp said. The application is for funding to assist in projects at the center, Srp noted.
The proposed improvements to the Gateway Area Community Center, 1850 S. Bluff Blvd., include a new roof for the building. The current boiler system is expensive to run, Landa said. They want to update the system to something more modern, he said.
“Right now, it’s all or nothing with the heat in the building,” Landa Rodriguez said. “It will allow us to be able to control exactly where we want and when we want the heat to go.“
The Gateway Area Community Center is also looking to implement a commercial kitchen, Landa Rodriguez said.
He said they are looking at a total cost somewhere around the $530,000 estimated cost up to $600,000 to ensure everything is covered, he said.
East Central Iowa Governmental Association Fundraising Consultant Jennifer Walker said estimates for the new roof are approximately $280,000 and the heating and cooling estimates are about $150,000. They are estimating about $100,000 for the commercial kitchen, Walker said. The Community Development Block Grant does not require a specific match but the more matching funding an organization has, the better the application will be scored and the more likely the project will be funded, Walker said.
The ECIA received Economic Development Authority Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, Walker noted. ECIA is willing to offer services to write the grant, she said.
“Of course, it would have to be with a government applicant,” Walker said. ”The Gateway can’t do it themselves. They cannot be the direct applicant.”
The Gateway Area Community Center’s goal is to raise about $100,000 for a match the organization could include in the application, Srp said. They discussed approaching other organizations for funding assistance, Srp noted.
If Clinton County were to provide $100,000 to the Gateway Area Community Center, it would require a budget amendment, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
It is possible to spread the commitment over two fiscal years, Walker confirmed. The funding can be secured through pledges, Walker said. The pledges would not be legally binding but would be stronger from the county if the county is the applicant, she added.
“Saying that you will put it in the budget for next year will help this enormously,” Walker said. “A lot of state grants require that the county put some funding in it. But this one doesn’t but it will certainly make it stronger.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. understood the request to be for the county to serve as the receiver and recipient of the grant. He did not realize the county would be asked to provide $100,000 in funding, he said. The county expects to have about $112,000 in funds not committed for fiscal year 2022, Irwin noted.
“I guess from my perspective, it’s really difficult for me to say that we’re going to use $100,000 and put it to one entity,” Irwin said.
The request is for an investment for the organization and the county itself, Landa Rodriguez said.
“When you help one portion of it out, in the long run it’ll come back to you 10 times over,” Landa Rodriguez said.
Irwin supports the county being the signee and receiving the grant, he said. He believes the board will have to take a look at what funding is available regarding the funding request, he said.
The board did not take any action on the request. Board members intend to consider whether to support the grant application at next week’s board meeting. They plan to consider the funding aspect of the request at a board meeting later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.