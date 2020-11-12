GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a silent auction to raise awareness of local businesses.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Galena Area Chamber of Commerce was not able to host any of its annual fundraisers this year, Executive Director Angela DeVere said in a press release.
"So, we are hosting a Virtual, Silent Auction to raise many and raise awareness to our local businesses," she said.
DeVere, a Clinton native and 1991 graduate of Clinton High School, will host a regional Chamber event in Galena at Ashton Hill Farm July 31, she said.
To take part in the online auction, visit https://galenaareachambercommerce.betterworld.org/auctions/2020-virtual-silent-auction.
