CLINTON — No one was injured in a fire inside a Clinton garage early Thursday morning.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 2:36 a.m. to 924 N. Third St. for the report of a garage fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire just inside the vacant garage's main door. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes, the fire department stated in a press release. Crews remained on scene for an hour. The fire remains under investigation.
The Camanche and Fulton, Illinois, fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.
