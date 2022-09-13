DEWITT — Boredom isn’t an option this weekend, as DeWitt will play home to multiple events that are sure to provide something for everyone, including sales, motion pictures, great food and multiple musical acts — not to mention a hometown football game.
The annual homecoming parade is slated for Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by the newest induction of the Central DeWitt Hall of Fame.
Then, grab lawn chairs and blankets and head to Lincoln Park Friday evening for a dusk screening of Disney’s Encanto sponsored by IHMVCU. The B-Hive Treats cotton candy truck will serve up sweets, and the event’s sponsor, IHMVCU, will provide popcorn.
If interested, youngsters can pose for photos with Mirabel, from Encanto, in the Hausbarn Museum.
At roughly the same time across town, Saber fans can gather at Birney Field to watch Central DeWitt take on Marion for the homecoming football game.
Don’t stay out too late, though, because anyone hoping to snag good garage sale deals should be awake Saturday morning well before 7 a.m., which is when the majority of the city-wide garage sales are expected to open for business.
Snoop for the best deals in garages and driveways all across town. In between stops, check out a bevy of local businesses offering sales and specials throughout the day as well — participating businesses include restaurants and retail spots.
As the day rolls on, activity will pick up all throughout DeWitt’s downtown district, including Lincoln Park. Another rendition of the annual fall festival, Autumn Fest, will fill downtown with games, activities, music and fun.
The event is hosted and organized by the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., and Autumn Fest’s 35th anniversary means some extra perks.
Music will begin playing around 4 p.m. when 3 Day Rain hits the Bandshell. From 5-6 p.m., a live performance by Millennial Martial Arts will take place in the Crossroads Intersection (Sixth Avenue and 10th Street). Other music set to play in the evening after Autumn Fest winds down Saturday includes Levi Craft at MJ’s Tap, Wild Oatz at Murphy’s Pub and additional live music at The Old Library.
Before then will be plenty of ways to stay busy, including activities for both kids and adults, such as balloon animals and games, an inflatable obstacle course, pedal pull, face painting, mini golf, dunk tank, sidewalk chalk contest, beverage garden, and a hayrack ride around the downtown district.
A car display — made up of classic, vintage and muscle cars — will aim to please gearheads and casual car lovers alike.
Stay and Play package
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of DeWitt’s Autumn Fest, the DCDC is offering a special package for out-of-towners hoping to spend the weekend and experience all DeWitt has to offer.
Visitors can enter for the package on the DCDC’s Facebook page. The prize includes a two-night stay at the AmericInn Friday and Saturday night as well as Chamber Bucks to spend in town and dinner at a local restaurant.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
