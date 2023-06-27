CLINTON — Clinton City Hall, and Building and Neighborhood Services will be closed Tuesday, July 4. All phone calls will be returned Wednesday, July 5, when normal office hours will resume.
The Ericksen Community Center will be closed July 4, but the Fitness Area will remain open with FOB access.
The MTA Administrative offices will be closed July 4. There will be no bus service July 4.
The Clinton Police Department lobby and the Clinton Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting with Tuesday’s collection. Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, July 5; Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, July 6; Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, July 7; and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, July 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.