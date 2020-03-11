PRINCETON, Iowa — A typical Wednesday morning became chaotic in Princeton when students at Virgil Grissom Elementary School had to evacuate due to what appeared to be a gas leak.
Once firefighters arrived at the school, they determined it was not a gas leak inside of the elementary, but it was unclear exactly where the natural gas-like smell came from. An official with the Princeton Fire Department says there was no threat or danger to Grissom Elementary School.
“There’s a substation outside of town,” Firefighter Dan Doyle told the Clinton Herald. “And with the wind direction, gas purged, and it came across town and you can smell it throughout the town.”
Doyle says the school’s heating and air conditioning system brought the gas smell into the school. He reiterated that Grissom Elementary was never in any danger, but says he understands why the school took the precautionary action to evacuate the students.
“It (the gas smell) was stronger outside than it was inside,” Doyle said. “There was no emergency. There could have been an emergency, but there wasn’t an emergency this time.”
Doyle says smelling gas across the town is not new because of the multiple stations in the area that pump natural gas.
After a short disruption to their school time, the students were able to get back into the classroom and go about their routine as normal.
“There may be some kind of issue in the area, but it’s not at the school,” Geoff Greenwood, Mid-American representative. “We have a crew trying to determine the cause. There is a regulating station in the area and they are checking it to see if maybe it vented.”
Greenwood says occasionally there can be a situation where the pressure “bumps up” and causes a small amount of gas to release. Greenwood mentioned that if it was breezy, people in the nearby area could smell that.
