CLINTON — As more motorists are hitting the roadways as portions of the Gateway area reopen, some may have noticed that gas prices are slowly but steadily rising.
The average price of gas in Iowa was roughly $2.35 during the last days of February but dropped well below $1.46 by the end of April, according to GasBuddy.com. Now gas prices are climbing, such as the $1.69 per gallon cost at the Shell station on 500 N. Second St.
Across the Mississippi River in Illinois, gas prices range between $1.59 in Morrison to $1.89 in the Sterling-Rock Falls region. Despite the rising costs across the Gateway area, the average cost of regular unleaded gas is still cheaper than the national average of $1.78.
Mark Peterson, a representative at AAA, said that over the last three weeks local and state governments are shifting their positions on stay-at-home orders. He explained with more states looking to transition from closing to opening, gas prices will continue to rise.
“Governors are starting to open up some of the economies, and we are getting people out,” Peterson said. “So you have increased travel, and you have people who are venturing out a little bit. And when demand goes up, then in time you’re going to see the price go up.”
He mentioned not only is the demand across the area on the rise, but some oil refineries across the nation are completing maintenance work as they normally do in the spring, which also causes prices at the pump to increase.
Despite prices on the rise, Peterson said it is hard to forecast what motorists will pay at the pump come summertime.
“It’s still a volatile market,” Peterson said. “It’s creeping up a little bit, and obviously as the economy continues to go on an uptick, and I’m hoping that is the case, there will be increasing demand. As long as that demand keeps going up then you’re going to see the cost going up. How far is it going to go? I think that is going to be dependent upon the virus.”
Peterson said as states open up gas prices will increase, but at the same time, it depends on how the general public reacts to life with the coronavirus still looming. He said if some areas see a second wave of high cases and deaths due to COVID-19, that could send people back home and gas prices back down, so it is too early to determine what consumers will pay for a gallon of gas in the summer months.
“It’s so many tangibles, so it’s tough,” Peterson said. “But in the short term, we will continue seeing prices going up a little bit.
